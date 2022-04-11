Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BSV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $77.26

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $77.26 and last traded at $77.30, with a volume of 2030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.34.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

