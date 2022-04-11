Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Down 0.1%

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.26 and last traded at $49.27. Approximately 1,128,173 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.30.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.84.
