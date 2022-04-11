Vanilla Network Hits Market Capitalization of $2.19 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $2,040.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.85 or 0.00009144 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00044897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,160.95 or 0.07497885 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,023.95 or 0.99682355 BTC.

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

