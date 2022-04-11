Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Purchased by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRNS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,460,000 after purchasing an additional 232,993 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 863,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 672,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,951,000 after acquiring an additional 51,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.24. The company had a trading volume of 32,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,602. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 29.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRNS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

