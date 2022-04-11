VeChain (VET) Achieves Market Cap of $3.83 Billion

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One VeChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. VeChain has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and approximately $322.66 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VeChain has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VeChain

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

