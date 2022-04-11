Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Vectrus posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vectrus.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $419.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 2.56%.

VEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,963,000 after buying an additional 30,946 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vectrus by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 683,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 60,561 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vectrus by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 572,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after purchasing an additional 197,215 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Vectrus by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 521,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vectrus by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 325,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vectrus stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $38.55. The company had a trading volume of 32,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.20. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About Vectrus (Get Rating)

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vectrus (VEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.