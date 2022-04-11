Veil (VEIL) Market Cap Hits $1.63 Million

Veil (VEIL) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $694.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Veil has traded up 88.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,654.16 or 0.99986285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00060755 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.87 or 0.00254337 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00117131 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $118.64 or 0.00299137 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00012003 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00134457 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004430 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001372 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

