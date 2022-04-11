VeriCoin (VRC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.00

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $143,918.77 and approximately $4.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 49% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,175.72 or 0.99906399 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00061476 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00023675 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001936 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000797 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,927,353 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

