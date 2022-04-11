Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) were down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.27. Approximately 31,051 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,522,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.44.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.42. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 55.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $611.07 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

