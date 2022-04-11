Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Trading Down 4.7%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) shares fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$25.55 and last traded at C$25.67. 217,405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,129,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.94.

VET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$24.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.96. The stock has a market cap of C$4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$765.92 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 5.5300005 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total value of C$198,066.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$266,791.79.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

