Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 110,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 862,839 shares.The stock last traded at $14.51 and had previously closed at $14.54.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 144.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 11.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth $1,084,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 37.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 548,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 148,352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 24.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 93,419 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 5.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 150,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verra Mobility Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

