Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Verrica Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,800%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.15.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRCA. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRCA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.37. 1,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,860. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

