Viacoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.28 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and $4,514.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0985 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.08 or 0.00260941 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014625 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000394 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.