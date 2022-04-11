Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 15,000 Shares

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $468,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

On Tuesday, April 5th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 48,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $1,478,400.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $186,372.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $1,408,950.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 16,496 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $496,034.72.

On Thursday, March 17th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $593,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 80,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $2,391,200.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $6,169,800.00.

VNOM traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.48. 414,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,006. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $31.89.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 241.03%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.