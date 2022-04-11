Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,308 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,948 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.9% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $39,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after buying an additional 646,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after buying an additional 849,919 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Visa by 11.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa by 41.8% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.33.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $216.88. The stock had a trading volume of 139,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,063,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.81 and its 200-day moving average is $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

