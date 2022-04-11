Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,368,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,116,287 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 6.9% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.17% of Visa worth $730,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Visa by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881,421 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Visa by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751,620 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,719,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562,125 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,000,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 11.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.74. The stock had a trading volume of 127,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,063,613. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.81 and its 200 day moving average is $216.15. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.33.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

