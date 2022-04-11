Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,500,002 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,837,599 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Visa worth $3,359,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 831,372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $180,167,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Visa by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 183,308 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in Visa by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 29,453 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $1,517,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.33.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $215.93. 159,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,063,613. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

