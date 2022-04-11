Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Visa in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the credit-card processor will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.09.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

V has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.33.

NYSE:V opened at $216.98 on Monday. Visa has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $415.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.81 and a 200-day moving average of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 16.8% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

