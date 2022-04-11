Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85,588 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,686.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $17.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $843.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

