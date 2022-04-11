Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) PT Raised to €13.10 at Credit Suisse Group

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €13.00 ($14.13) to €13.10 ($14.24) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VIVHY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €38.00 ($41.30) to €13.40 ($14.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vivendi in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Vivendi from €16.50 ($17.93) to €16.00 ($17.39) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €14.00 ($15.22) to €14.10 ($15.33) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivendi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 43,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,712. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.