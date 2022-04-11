Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €130.00 ($142.86) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($252.75) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($340.66) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($230.77) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($307.69) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($274.73) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €244.19 ($268.34).

Volkswagen stock traded up €3.24 ($3.56) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €153.04 ($168.18). 931,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €165.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €178.49. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a 1 year high of €249.70 ($274.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

