Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $66.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $74.97.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,394,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Voya Financial by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Voya Financial by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

