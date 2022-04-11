Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.09.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,519,000. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,473,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,245,000 after purchasing an additional 30,469 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial stock opened at $66.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.36. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 4.90%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

