Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 7,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $176.17. 483,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,638. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $163.00 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

