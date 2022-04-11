W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) to post $3.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.54 billion. W.W. Grainger reported sales of $3.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year sales of $14.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.26 billion to $14.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.17 billion to $15.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.66 EPS.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.55.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $518.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.96. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $527.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

