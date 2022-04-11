Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,041,119 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,983,328 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Walmart worth $729,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in Walmart by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.05. 417,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,145,199. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $158.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.54. The stock has a market cap of $427.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 45.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

