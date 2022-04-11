Wanchain Reaches Market Cap of $87.71 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $87.71 million and $2.65 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

