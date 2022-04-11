WazirX 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10.46 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. WazirX has a market capitalization of $224.68 million and $10.46 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00043404 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.23 or 0.07506428 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,970.99 or 1.00138836 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,864 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

