WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,865 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,422,000 after purchasing an additional 54,302 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

WDFC stock opened at $186.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.98. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $170.44 and a 12 month high of $289.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of -0.16.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.39. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 63.93%.

About WD-40 (Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.