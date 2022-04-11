Wedbush Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Residential Investment in a research report issued on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Wedbush also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.77. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 31,131 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,820,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 308,332 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,816 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,829,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,303,000 after acquiring an additional 117,511 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

