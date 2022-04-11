Wedbush Weighs in on UWM Holdings Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for UWM in a report released on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for UWM’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

UWM stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $380.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. UWM has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $10.98.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). UWM had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 24.62%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is 59.70%.

In other news, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $33,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $30,251.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in UWM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in UWM in the third quarter worth about $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in UWM during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UWM during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in UWM during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

