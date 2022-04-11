Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for UroGen Pharma (URGN)

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ: URGN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/6/2022 – UroGen Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

3/31/2022 – UroGen Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

3/23/2022 – UroGen Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

3/22/2022 – UroGen Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – UroGen Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $26.00.

3/3/2022 – UroGen Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

UroGen Pharma stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,362. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $163.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.37.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 230.67% and a negative return on equity of 256.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $62,118.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,425 shares of company stock valued at $79,078. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URGN. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 36,456 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares during the period.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

