Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Immunocore (IMCR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Immunocore (NASDAQ: IMCR):

4/5/2022 – Immunocore was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

3/29/2022 – Immunocore was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

3/25/2022 – Immunocore was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

3/22/2022 – Immunocore was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

3/16/2022 – Immunocore was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

3/9/2022 – Immunocore was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Immunocore stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.88. The company had a trading volume of 12,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,910. Immunocore Holdings plc has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $42.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.13). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 495.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Immunocore during the fourth quarter worth about $1,050,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Immunocore by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 355,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Immunocore during the 4th quarter valued at $826,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immunocore during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Immunocore by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 237,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 159,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

