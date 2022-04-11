Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.41.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of WB stock traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,887. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.10. Weibo has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Weibo will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,276,000 after acquiring an additional 512,861 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,502,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Weibo by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the third quarter worth approximately $5,885,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

