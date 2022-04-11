Wejo Group Limited Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share (NASDAQ:WEJO)

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wejo Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wejo Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Wejo Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEJO opened at $3.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87. Wejo Group has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wejo Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Wejo Group during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wejo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Wejo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wejo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.

