Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target to $25.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 68.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $14.82 on Monday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $37.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $664.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.74.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. Analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

