Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.58.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,314 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,047,000 after acquiring an additional 321,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $48.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.12. The company has a market capitalization of $185.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

