Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

WFC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.58.

NYSE:WFC opened at $48.73 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $185.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.12.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $32,000. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.6% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 52,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 143,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.3% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,530,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,623,000 after buying an additional 444,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

