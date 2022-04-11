WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,086.17 ($27.36).

Several research firms have issued reports on SMWH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.92) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($22.83) to GBX 1,737 ($22.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($28.59) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.16) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, insider Marion Sears acquired 500 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,428 ($18.73) per share, with a total value of £7,140 ($9,363.93).

Shares of WH Smith stock opened at GBX 1,454.50 ($19.08) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,522.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,546.88. WH Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 1,259.71 ($16.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,931.50 ($25.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

