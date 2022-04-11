WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,086.17 ($27.36).

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMWH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.92) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($28.59) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.16) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of LON:SMWH opened at GBX 1,454.50 ($19.08) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -23.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,522.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,546.88. WH Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 1,259.71 ($16.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,931.50 ($25.33).

In related news, insider Marion Sears purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,428 ($18.73) per share, for a total transaction of £7,140 ($9,363.93).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

