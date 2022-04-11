Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,910.00

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,910 ($51.28) and last traded at GBX 3,800.29 ($49.84), with a volume of 5189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,795 ($49.77).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from GBX 3,600 ($47.21) to GBX 3,900 ($51.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,422.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,163.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.31%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

