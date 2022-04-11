Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.17

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.17 and last traded at $50.48, with a volume of 82014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $141,186,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,078,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,227 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,573 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,970 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

