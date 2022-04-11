Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WHR. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lowered Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $172.08 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $164.52 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.67.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

