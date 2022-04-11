Whiteheart (WHITE) Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $51,019.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $226.95 or 0.00572991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00043474 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.44 or 0.07489562 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,587.08 or 0.99948180 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.