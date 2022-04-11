William B. Skoglund Sells 4,557 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $64,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OSBC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,981. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 89.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

