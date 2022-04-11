Wings Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.00 (WINGS)

Wings (WINGS) traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Wings coin can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wings has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wings has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $5.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wings

WINGS is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

