WINk Achieves Market Cap of $403.24 Million (WIN)

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008610 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008837 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002627 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009627 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.28 or 0.00215638 BTC.

About WINk

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

