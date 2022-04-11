Wolves of Wall Street Price Hits $18.33 on Top Exchanges (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.33 or 0.00046343 BTC on popular exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market capitalization of $164,515.80 and approximately $110.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wolves of Wall Street

Wolves of Wall Street (CRYPTO:WOWS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 26,425 coins and its circulating supply is 8,974 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

