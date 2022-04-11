WOM Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $10.89 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $10.89 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

