WOO Network (WOO) Hits One Day Volume of $48.12 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. WOO Network has a total market cap of $469.00 million and $48.12 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOO Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOO Network has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00034546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00103675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network (WOO) is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,989,743,330 coins and its circulating supply is 1,015,184,567 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

WOO Network Coin Trading

